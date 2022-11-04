A brawl at a West Auckland bar has left one person injured after a group arrived and attacked security staff.

The fight took place at the bar on Central Park Dr in Henderson at around 12.20am today.

“One of those involved had allegedly been removed from the bar earlier in the evening,” police said.

Police were called to the scene after the group showed up and “assualted” security staff, a police spokeswoman said.

“One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital. Three others suffered minor to moderate injuries,” she said.

Police are making inquiries to identify and locate all those involved.