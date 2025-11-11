Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Wesley College hostel closure: Violence among boarders at NZ’s oldest school behind urgent shutdown

NZ Herald
8 mins to read

Wesley College, in Pukekohe, was established in 1844 and is New Zealand's oldest registered secondary school.

Wesley College, in Pukekohe, was established in 1844 and is New Zealand's oldest registered secondary school.

A violent incident involving more than 30 senior boarders at Wesley College sparked education officials to recommend the urgent closure of the hostels at the country’s oldest school.

The Ministry of Education ordered Wesley College to close hostels urgently this month after serious and “harmful” incidents related to student safety.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save