The Football Ferns win 1-0 against Norway in the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Video / Sky Sport

After last night’s stunning victory by the Football Ferns at Eden Park, it’s Wellington’s turn to host New Zealand’s second Fifa Women’s World Cup match.

A large crowd is expected at Wellington Regional Stadium where Spain and Costa Rica will go head to head from 7.30pm.

Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said the pitch is pristine and ready for action.

“We’re expecting a large crowd for the first game in Wellington. I was downtown earlier on and certainly felt a vibe around the city ... I think Wellington has spruced up really well for the World Cup.”

The MetService forecast for the capital is cloudy periods with showers and strong south easterlies, but Harmon didn’t think the weather would put people off.

“It’s obviously a little cool so we just suggest that people rug up and come along and see some world-class football.”

Yesterday Wellington’s Fifa Women’s World Cup welcome - Hinemoana Ka Eke - kicked off with a dramatic entrance of waka into Whairepo Lagoon. Photo / Thomas Nash

There are no match day ticket sales at the stadium so people need to book in advance.

Public transport is free for anyone with a ticket, although Metlink has warned of disruption on the Wairarapa train line after a crash earlier today.

There is no parking available at the stadium for football fans, except for limited free accessible parking for those with a valid mobility pass and a match ticket.

Drop-off and pick-up zones are at Bunny St, Stout St, Featherston St or Thorndon Quay.

A Fan Festival zone is open at Shed 6 where people can enjoy live music, local food, entertainment, games, and matches broadcast live.

WellingtonNZ destination, marketing and communications general manager Todd Barberel said Ladyhawke will be performing there after tonight’s game.

A path from the festival zone to the stadium has been dubbed “the last mile”, Barberel said.

“There’s lighting as a sort of pathway to go along- we’ll have performances and acts along there with some free entertainment.”

Yesterday, Wellington’s Fifa welcome - Hinemoana Ka Eke - kicked off with a dramatic entrance of waka into Whairepo Lagoon.

“There were good numbers of people passing through at that commuter hour and I think that really helps to actually signal that Fifa’s here,” Barberel said.

Hinemoana Ka Eke, which means ‘the strength of the sea’, is themed around the water surrounding Wellington and likens its never-ending movement and flow to a football game.

Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash said there was a sombre feeling as mana whenua marked the opening day in the aftermath of the fatal shooting in Auckland that morning.

“All our thoughts are with those affected by today’s events in Auckland and the families grieving tonight. The World Cup goes on, but today’s violence will never be seen as normal,” he posted on Twitter yesterday.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.