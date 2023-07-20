A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one person is trapped and a crew is working to extricate them. Photo / File

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one person is trapped and a crew is working to extricate them. Photo / File

One person is trapped after a train and car crashed this morning north of Carterton.

It’s understood they have serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Norfolk Rd railway crossing at Waingawa at 10am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one person is trapped and a crew is working to extricate them.

A police spokesperson said a helicopter has been sent to the scene.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.”