Wellington's Mt Victoria Tunnel has reopened after a crash on Monday morning, but delays are expected.

Police are at the site of the incident and say there are no injuries to report.

At 9.30am, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash had been cleared and the tunnel reopened, but the initial closure will still cause some delays.

FINAL UPDATE 9:30AM

The crash has now been #CLEARED and Mt Vic Tunnel is #OPEN. Thank you for your patience. ^LZ https://t.co/tQXUgVagQ5 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) September 12, 2021

Motorists are advised to take extra care.