The crash closed the tunnel in both directions. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The crash closed the tunnel in both directions. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to be patient while congestion eased and regular traffic flow resumed.

The agency earlier reported the incident was a multi-vehicle crash.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the crash involving at least two cars about 5.10pm and no injuries were reported.