Wellington’s Mt Victoria tunnel is closed after a two-car crash this afternoon.

Police said the crash happened about 3.40pm and the tunnel is blocked.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said there was a detour via Patterson St, Adelaide Rd, Riddiford St, Constable St and Wellington Rd.

