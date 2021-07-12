Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre to be lit in transgender flag colours

The Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre will be lit up in the colours of the transgender flag while the controversial group Speak Up For Women holds an event there.

The group opposes proposed amendments in a Bill enabling people to self-identify their sex on their birth certificate without going to the Family Court.

Speak Up For Women have been called anti-trans and transphobic, something which they reject.

They are holding an event in the Lion Harbourview Lounge at the Michael Fowler Centre from 6pm on Thursday.

But from tonight Mayor Andy Foster and councillors Fleur Fitzsimons and Teri O'Neill have organised for the sails of the Centre to be lit in the colours of the transgender flag.

"The conversation which is being had around the country has caused angst for the trans community in particular", Foster said.

"This is a vulnerable part of our community so we are trying to say to them that we're standing beside them and we support them."

Foster said he defended the right to freedom of speech.

"I also ask people to exercise those freedoms responsibly and with empathy- and in that I'm making no judgment on what Speak Up For Women are saying and how they're saying it."

A recent High Court ruling found the group "cannot rationally be described as a hate group".

Dunedin and Christchurch City Councils have previously refused to allow the group to hold meetings in public facilities, but following the court decision a meeting at Auckland's Town Hall went ahead as planned.

Fitzsimons, who has a transgender child herself, said lighting up the Michael Fowler Centre was a clear message of inclusion.

"The lighting the sails with the colours of the transgender flag is a symbol that Wellington welcomes our transgender whanau."

As a councillor who openly identifies with queer, the move is personal for O'Neill.

"Lighting up the MFC is not about waiting for the right time to speak out but, ensuring that every day we stand and support our gender diverse and rainbow communities.

"For our trans whānau - You are valid, you are loved, and we've got your back."

The building will be lit up from 5.40pm tonight through until Sunday.