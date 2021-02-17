Wellington's Mayor proposes privatising central library

Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington's mayor is proposing to privatise part of the city's central library, which has shocked some councillors around the table.

Wellington City Council is today debating the mayor's proposed Long Term Plan, which outlines the city's budget for the next 10 years.

But Andy Foster has 11 last-minute changes on the cards after publicly introducing his budget one week ago.

The capital is facing cost pressures including ageing water pipes, insurance hikes, seismic issues, transport plans, Covid-19 and the council's social housing portfolio.

Foster said it was by far the most challenging budget he has ever seen.

The forecast rates increase for the incoming year is 14 per cent. There is also the option for the rates to go as high as 17 per cent, if there is an appetite from the public to pay off debt faster.

Last year, Wellington City councillors agreed to effectively rule out privatising the central library.

In response to concerns the library would be privatised, Foster said at the time: "We are not going down that track as far as I can see and I don't think there is any appetite in council to do that," he said.

Foster has flip-flopped on that sentiment today.

He told councillors they needed to "think creatively" about how the library is funded, while keeping their borrowing-to-income ratio below the proposed 225 per cent, and re-opening the building in a timely manner.

The library was abruptly closed after the 2016 Kaikōura Earthquake due to seismic concerns.

The mayor's preferred proposal is a shared ownership model where the council fronts the capital cost for community parts of the building and the private sector for commercial spaces.

Last year, councillors agreed to strengthen the building at a cost of up to $179 million.

But today Foster said mounting cost pressures on the council means the current funding arrangement will blow the lid on a proposed 225 per cent borrowing-to-income ratio, which is already an increase from 175 per cent.

Libraries portfolio leader councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the council has spent thousands of dollars consulting the public before making the decision the library should remain in public ownership, be strengthened and opened.

"We need to respect that process and decision and get on with the work needed. Selling the public library building is not the answer."

Fitzsimons said public-private partnerships may be appropriate for other buildings in Te Ngākau Civic Square but not the library.