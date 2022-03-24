Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Wellington's fluoride failure explained and the tough questions yet to be answered

8 minutes to read
An independent inquiry has been launched over the way Wellington Water has managed fluoride. Photo / 123rf

An independent inquiry has been launched over the way Wellington Water has managed fluoride. Photo / 123rf

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Last year fluoridation was turned off to Wellington, Porirua, and Upper Hutt's water supplies without residents being told. Senior journalist Georgina Campbell explains what happened and the serious questions Wellington Water is facing.

An independent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.