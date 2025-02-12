Wellington’s Begonia House is one step closer to being saved, with councillors set to debate their options at a meeting today.
The greenhouse, built in 1960 to house exotic plants at the city’s Botanic Gardens, faced demolition as the council sought to save money as part of its long-term plan amendment.
But yesterday, ahead of the council meeting, Mayor Tory Whanau said due to the strong support and fundraising efforts to keep it open, she would introduce an amendment in support of it being renovated, rather than it being demolished.
City councillor Iona Pannett told Morning Report she was quietly confident it would be saved.
“The mayor’s shown some fantastic leadership, listened to the community, and so instead of putting forward an option for consultation which would see the Begonia House demolished, we will do a basic job of $11 million to fix it for the future.”
She said there was already $2.5m in the budget, but the rest would need to be borrowed.
The plan would still go out to the public for consultation, and the final decision would be made in June.