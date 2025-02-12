“The mayor’s shown some fantastic leadership, listened to the community, and so instead of putting forward an option for consultation which would see the Begonia House demolished, we will do a basic job of $11 million to fix it for the future.”

She said there was already $2.5m in the budget, but the rest would need to be borrowed.

Photo / RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

The plan would still go out to the public for consultation, and the final decision would be made in June.

Supporters gathered outside the meeting on this morning.

Wayne Norwood, whose parents gifted the building to the city, said the mayor was only one vote, and he hoped the other councillors would also get on board.

Wayne Norwood was among those urging the council to retain the Begonia House. Photo / RNZ / Krystal Gibbens

“I’m told that it’s going to cost up to $5.6 million to pull down,” he said. “For a little bit more we can have a lovely facility upgraded and it’ll last for another 60 years.”

Students Stella O’Brien and Sophie Barry are the social media marketers for the Save the Begonia House campaign.

They say so far there has been an overwhelmingly positive response to the campaign.

Friends of the Wellington Botanic Garden president Mazz Scannell wanted to see demolition completely taken off the table.

“You can’t say that you’ve listened to the people and you’re prepared to support the Begonia House, and leave that clause in,” she said.

She said the Friends would be able to contribute “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to the project to restore it.

- RNZ