Police say people should try and protect themselves. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wellington police are warning people to keep their cars safe as a spike in car theft, which began in February, continues.

Although police are committed to investigating theft and holding the offenders responsible, people must take precautions.

Some of these include using anti-theft devices such as a steering wheel lock, parking down a private driveway if possible and if not, trying to park on a well-lit, busy street.

All valuables should be removed from cars as well, so thieves aren't tempted.

Inspector Wade Jennings, Wellington District Prevention Manager, says there are a number of cars which are targeted more frequently.

"The most commonly targeted vehicles continue to be the Mazda Demio, the Nissan Tiida and the Mazda Atenza, with many of these vehicles taken so the offenders can go on a joy ride," he said on Monday.

"The majority of stolen vehicles are recovered however the unlawful taking of a vehicle is not only disruptive but upsetting for many people," says Jennings.