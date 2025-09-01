“But I was finding that I would have to say a sentence, stop, take a deep breath and then speak again.”

She said doing everyday things such as taking the rubbish out, or walking up the stairs would leave her “puffed”.

It was only after a fertility nurse urged her to get checked that doctors found something.

Auckland hairdresser Jenna Ellen was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during an IVF process.

She was told they had found a large mass in the middle of her chest and the doctor said it could be cancer.

She said her life flashed before her eyes in that moment.

A later CT scan revealed she had an 11cm mass in her chest, which was later diagnosed as stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Jenna Ellen praised her partner, Josh, for his support during recovery.

In a bittersweet moment, her IVF cycle produced eight healthy embryos.

Since her diagnosis, Ellen has begun an intensive treatment plan of chemotherapy combined with a new immunotherapy option.

She believes she is the first person in New Zealand to try it for Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Auckland hairdresser said losing her hair was “the least of my worries”.

She has also made several lifestyle changes, including a Mediterranean diet, cutting back on sugar, keeping active and drinking plenty of water.

Allen also praised her partner, Josh, who has been with her every step of the treatment.

“He’s been at every appointment. He’s stayed with me in hospital and he’s sorted out all our insurance and made every phone call. Honestly, I would not be able to do it without him.”

