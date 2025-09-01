Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland woman receives shock cancer diagnosis during first round of IVF treatment

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Auckland salon owner Jenna Ellen was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma after a CT scan revealed a large mass in her chest.

Auckland salon owner Jenna Ellen was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma after a CT scan revealed a large mass in her chest.

A Kiwi woman found she had stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma during her first round of IVF after ignoring multiple symptoms.

Auckland salon owner Jenna Ellen, 32, took the first steps to starting a family last month with her partner of 16 years, Josh.

“I was looking forward to conceiving and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save