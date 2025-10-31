“Resurfacing and rebuilding work will continue on Transmission Gully as part of future summer maintenance seasons. The specific work programme for future seasons has not been finalised,” a spokesman for the agency said.
Another 18km will be resealed this summer due to faulty chip-sealing, which is causing waterproofing issues.
Detours will be in place on State Highways 59 and 58 when Transmission Gully is closed.
The road resurfacing work must take place over the warmer months, NZTA’s website states.
The works will help bring the highway up to standard for a speed limit increase to 110km/h.
The Herald revealed earlier this month more than 90% of commuters support the increase, including the Transport Minister, but a long-touted speed limit increase will not happen soon as officials work through a bureaucratic process to consider the increase.
NZTA‘s website states the full decision-making process on a speed increase can take between six and 12 months, depending on scoping, design and funding for necessary infrastructure.
That decision must be made independently by the agency’s director of land transport, Brent Alderton.
It is unclear how long it will take for the limit to go up once the decision has been made.