The public wants to drive faster on Transmission Gully, but a decision on the unfinished highway will still take six-12 months.
More than 90% of commuters want a faster Transmission Gully, including the Transport Minister, but a long-touted speed limit increase will not happen any time soon.
Ahead lies a summer of disruption on the $1.25 billion motorway project, with 20km needing to be rebuilt over the next six months, whiletransport officials continue to work through a bureaucratic process to consider the speed increase.
The 27km motorway remains technically unfinished, despite opening to the public in March 2022.
A 110km/h speed limit has long been on the cards for the road, with new figures released by the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) showing overwhelming public support for an increase.
Public consultation between May and July this year received 2071 responses on increasing the limits for Transmission Gully and Raumati Straights.
NZTA‘s website states the full decision-making process on a speed increase can take up to between six and 12 months, depending on scoping, design, and funding for necessary infrastructure.
That decision must be made independently by the agency’s director of land transport, Brent Alderton.
It is unclear how long it will take for the limit to go up once the decision has been made.
“The speed limit for both Transmission Gully and Raumati Straights remains at 100km/h until this process is complete”, NZTA’s website states.
The Infrastructure NZ report found Transmission Gully shaves an average of nine minutes off trip times, has healthier injury statistics, and delivered $79 million in savings in 2024.
“Travel times are shorter and more reliable throughout the day, for both the new road and the old route. Travel time savings range from a median of five minutes across the day, up to 31 minutes in peak times on the most congested days,” the report said.
Nobody has died on the stretch of motorway since it opened, and the rate of serious injuries per million vehicles has fallen from 0.6 on the old route to 0.2 on Transmission Gully.
Plans for Transmission Gully stretch back more than 100 years. Construction officially began in September 2014, when Prime Minister John Key turned the first soil on the project.
It was built under a public-private partnership (PPP) by the Wellington Gateway Partnership (WGP), with NZTA, CPB Contractors, and HEB Construction subcontracted to carry out the design and construction.