An old tree played in by generations of families attending a South Island primary school has come down in bad weather.
The large tree was uprooted in strong winds, and half of the roof also blew off the swimming pool building at Hokitika Primary School on Saturday night.
Deputy principalTiff Stewart shared the news on social media today, asking parents to tell their children about what had happened before bringing them back to school on Monday.
“Last night, strong winds blew down the big tree beside the school swimming pool. It was a lovely old tree, and generations of Hokitika Primary School tamariki/children have played in it. It will be missed,” she wrote.
“The same winds also blew off a large part of our swimming pool roof.”
Parent Kathryn Ogilvie saidher children had played on the tree just yesterday.
“Sad that it was their last,” she said.
Ogilvie told the Herald her two girls were “very sad that the giant tree is gone” - she said the tree is at least several decades old.
“My eldest was telling me yesterday all about how she and her friends loved playing on the rope swing, watching the horses in the paddock next door. She was even showing her baby sister how to push off the tree to swing higher. She hopes the horses are okay and unhurt.”
Her youngest daughter, 7, was excited for swimming to start back next term but, with the damage to the roof, Ogilvie was not sure that would be able to happen now.
“It’s definitely going to be a big financial setback for the school but I hope the community can come together and fund raise in order to get our kids back into the pool,” she said.