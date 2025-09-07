An old tree played in by generations of families attending a South Island primary school has come down in bad weather.

The large tree was uprooted in strong winds, and half of the roof also blew off the swimming pool building at Hokitika Primary School on Saturday night.

Deputy principal Tiff Stewart shared the news on social media today, asking parents to tell their children about what had happened before bringing them back to school on Monday.

“Last night, strong winds blew down the big tree beside the school swimming pool. It was a lovely old tree, and generations of Hokitika Primary School tamariki/children have played in it. It will be missed,” she wrote.

“The same winds also blew off a large part of our swimming pool roof.”