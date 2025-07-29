The "happy hour" sign at the Residence Bar on Wellington's Courtenay Place advertising 2 for 1 happy hour drinks was found in breach of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

The ruling, published yesterday, says Ubiaga acknowledged the advertisement was a breach of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, but said that “promotions of this nature had been run by him for some years”.

“He is also now well aware of the likely consequences of further breaches”, the decision states.

Judge Robert Spear ordered a 48-hour suspension of The Residence and placed a negative holding against the business.

Three negative holdings or findings within a three-year period requires an application to be made for the cancellation of the bar’s on-licence

The application against Dakota was dismissed and the bar received no negative holding.

Jose Ubiaga inside Rubix Bar, one of the two Courtenay Place bars he closed last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ubiaga, who has previously spoken out about opposition to licensing in the area, told the Herald it was another example of the council treating his businesses unfairly.

When he received the email from the council informing him of the chalkboard breach, he “went straight down there and wiped off the ‘2 for 1′ within minutes", he said.

He said both instances were human error and were corrected when brought to his attention.

Ubiaga believes they were both minor breaches and not deserving of going before the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority.

“They’ve got a bee in their bonnet about me”, he said of the council, “because I talk out about them”.

Ubiaga, who has been operating bars on Courtenay Place for 20 years, said he used to have a good relationship with the council’s compliance team but in recent years that has deteriorated. He believes they are too focused on compliance rather than working with business.

“We’re at a time where it’s probably been the toughest I’ve ever seen it, especially in Wellington. If anything, the council need to be working with businesses to kind of make sure they stay operating not put roadblocks up.”

He estimates the 48-hour closure, which took place earlier this month, cost the business thousands of dollars.

“You’ve got staff that don’t get two days’ work so they lose out, obviously you’ve got the income from not being able to open for two days as well, you’ve got the cash flow problems, you don’t have to walk around very far to realise how tough it is out there”, Ubiaga said.

Wellington City Council did not have any comment to provide on the matter, except to say it “accepts the ARLA decision”.

Ubiaga last year put two of his Courtenay Place venues, Rubix and SugarWoods, into liquidation citing declining foot traffic in the area.

