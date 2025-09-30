“The reasons that we’re repairing the buildings is not necessarily what the Government want us to do, it’s what the customers want us to do and what the insurance wants us to do.”

Aharoni, who featured on the NBR rich list with a net worth of $550 million, has lived in Wellington since 1988, when he began his New Zealand empire under his company Primeproperty.

Currently, the expected seismic performance of an existing building is compared with that of a new building. The result is then expressed as a percentage. A building assessed at less than 34% must be either strengthened or demolished within a specific timeframe.

“A building’s overall risk status is determined by its weakest part, meaning even a small defect can result in an entire building being classified as earthquake-prone,” Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk said.

Under the revamped system, a new building standard (NBS) percentage will no longer be used. Instead, earthquake-prone buildings (EPBs) will include concrete buildings that are three storeys or higher and those constructed with unreinforced masonry.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk (centre), with Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as he announces significant changes to the earthquake-prone building system. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But Aharoni, who noted he is not an engineer, said regardless of the rules, he intends to bring his buildings as close as possible to the NBS despite the tens of millions of dollars it will cost.

He predicts the cost to strengthen the Amora Hotel, which he expects to reopen as a 4.5-star hotel at the end of 2027, will come in at $20m, as well as a forecast fit-out cost of $60m.

“It makes no sense for us to spend $60m and put in a high-level fit-out of a hotel while the structure remains below 33% or earthquake-prone or weak seismic or whatever the new term’s going to be.”

The Amora Hotel was closed in 2017 after being deemed earthquake-prone. Photo / Ethan Manera

The Reading Cinema complex, Aharoni said, is the same “we are bringing that project to probably 80% [NBS] we have a number of tenants who put their hands up to occupy the premises and all of them don’t want to move into an earthquake-prone premises”.

The building is due to reopen at the end of next year after $10m of strengthening work and a $30m fit-out, costs he said would be shared between Primeproperty and the tenants.

The Reading Cinema building on Courtenay Place, Wellington, is set to reopen next year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The property was previously at the centre of a controversial deal between Wellington City Council and Reading International last year, after the council tried to buy the land under the quake-prone building to incentivise development.

After that deal fell through, the site was listed for sale, with Wellington-based Primeproperty Group revealed to be the new owner.

“I’ve lost a number of buildings myself, so I don’t want to invest in a building that I know, if there is an event, I’m going to lose it,” Aharoni said.

He said the legislation changes will have an upside for Wellington City Council, which he feels has gone “overboard” on strengthening work.

The council is currently working on strengthening and redeveloping the Town Hall, a project that has blown out to $329m.

Wellington's Town Hall is undergoing strengthening and redevelopment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The mayors of Auckland and Wellington have welcomed the Government’s changes, with the capital’s Tory Whanau calling it a “huge win” for the city that removed a billion-dollar burden.

“Many apartment and business owners simply cannot afford to upgrade their buildings to the current standards; you can see that reality in the empty buildings around town,” she said.

Aharoni also said it will be a relief for unit-title apartment owners, who have struggled with the current regime.

Other positives, he said, were the changes to rules meaning buildings in a low seismic zone, such as Auckland, Northland and the Chatham Islands, could not be deemed earthquake-prone.

The Government’s new regime is expected to save New Zealanders more than $8.2 billion in remediation and demolition costs, Penk said, and gives effect to recommendations made in a review that emphasised the need to keep costs proportionate to risk.

Ethan Manera is a Wellington-based journalist covering Wellington issues, local politics and business in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.