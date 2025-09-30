Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Wellington’s Eyal Aharoni says earthquake-prone building changes are positive but won’t impact his projects

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Minister for Building and Construction Chris Penk and MacAlister Heights bodycorp chair Mel Johnston discuss the overhaul of quake-prone building system.

A property mogul developing some of Wellington’s most infamous quake-prone sites says the Government’s shake-up to the building system is positive but won’t stop him spending tens of millions of dollars on strengthening work for his large-scale projects.

Eyal Aharoni is currently working on reopening the long-closed Reading Cinema complex

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save