Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Wellington job market a ‘shocker’ as 600 people apply for casual mini-putt role

Tobias Macintosh
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Salvation Army Principal Social Policy Analyst Paul Barber talks to Ryan Bridge about the impact of unemployment on communities. Video / Herald NOW

A Wellington jobseeker says hunting for work “feels like a lottery” after missing out on a part-time casual mini putt position that attracted more than 600 applicants.

When local business owner David Kirby uploaded his job advertisement to Seek, he wasn’t expecting the amount of engagement it received.

A Christmas

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save