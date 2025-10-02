Salanoa faces charges of aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon after allegedly attacking a man with the samurai sword, court documents show.

Police said they were called to a property on Anne St about 12.35pm that day after reports a man had entered a property armed with a “long-bladed weapon” and attempted to steal a vehicle.

The property in question has an estimated value of $2 million to $3 million.

Speaking to the Herald, a neighbour yesterday alleged a man had entered the complainant’s garage with the sword and had been spotted on security cameras trying to steal a Porsche. The homeowner had called the police upon seeing the man on the cameras.

Police earlier said the man began damaging the property upon being challenged, and on police arrival, he was sprayed with OC spray.

He retreated to a room in the house and refused to come out. He then allegedly became violent and “presented a threat to attending staff while still in possession of his weapon”, police said.

“OC spray and Tasers have been used, and when the man has continued to escalate, a single shot has been fired by a police staff member.

“The Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team have then arrived, and the man has been taken into custody with the assistance of a police dog about 2.20pm.”

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a dog bite, and had also suffered a superficial wound to his shoulder.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said on Sunday this was a fast-moving situation involving a volatile offender.

“We are fortunate this incident was resolved with no injury to our staff or members of the public.

“We will be ensuring the victims of the initial burglary incident receive support, as they are understandably very traumatised by what’s happened today,” Parnell said.

“Our staff attending the incident will also be supported.”

The matter will be referred to the IPCA, as is standard procedure for incidents of this nature.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.