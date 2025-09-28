Police shoot at man brandishing ‘large bladed weapon’ in Wellington

Police deployed pepper spray on arrival. The man then retreated to a room in the house and refused to come out, police say.
Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said, it “was a fast-moving situation involving a volatile offender”.
“We are fortunate this incident was resolved with no injury to our staff or members of the public.
Police have described the victims of the burglary as “very traumatised”.
A scene examination is being carried out at the address, and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, said police.
The matter will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as is standard procedure for incidents of this nature, said police.
Charges are being considered, they said.