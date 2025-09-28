Police shoot at man brandishing ‘large bladed weapon’ in Wellington

Police fired a shot at a man after he threatened the occupants of a house with a weapon this afternoon. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police fired a shot at a man after he threatened the occupants of a house with a weapon this afternoon. Photo / NZME

Police have shot at a man in Wellington and arrested him after he allegedly entered a property and threatened occupants with a large bladed weapon.

The man is under armed guard in hospital receiving treatment for a dog bite and a superficial shoulder injury believed to be a result of the shot fired, according to Police.

Officers used pepper spray, dogs, a taser and the Armed Offender’s Squad (AOS) to subdue and arrest the man.

A single shot was fired at the man by police.

They had been called to the house on Anne St in Wadestown around 12.35pm after receiving a report of a man entering a house with a large weapon and attempting to steal a vehicle.