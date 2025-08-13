Te Papa researcher Kerry Walton holds the tip of one of the longer tentacles of a colossal squid.
A new $155 million facility described as “critical for New Zealand’s scientific future” will house more than 866,000 of Te Papa’s specimens that had faced possible disposal.
Te Papa will begin construction of a Biodiversity Research Centre in Trentham, Upper Hutt later this year, securing the future of some ofNew Zealand’s most significant natural history collections.
The Government-funded facility will replace an ageing and earthquake-prone storage building in Wellington which has housed the world’s largest collection of New Zealand and Southern Ocean fishes, among other specimens.
The new facility will open in 2028 and will cover 6600sq m. It has been designed for seismic resilience and sustainability and will support collections through to 2080. It will include laboratories and research spaces.
It was “critical for New Zealand’s scientific future”, Te Papa board chairman Chris Swasbrook said.
“These aren’t just museum specimens – they’re the foundation of New Zealand’s biodiversity research and their preservation is pivotal for future generations."
Chief executive Courtney Johnston emphasised the national significance of the collections that will be housed at the new facility.
“Our fish collection alone represents decades of scientific work and underpins crucial research in fisheries, biosecurity, and environmental science,” she said.
Māori co-leader Dr Arapata Hakiwai said the facility has been developed in partnership with mana whenua with mātauranga Māori principles at its heart.
“These collections are more than scientific specimens – they embody our relationship with the natural world and our responsibility as kaitiaki [guardians],” Hakiwai said.
The project has received independent validation from Crown Infrastructure Delivery, which confirmed it was well-managed, compliant and offered value for money.
Te Papa has achieved $10.9m in savings through value-for-money procurement, which will be returned to the Government while still allowing the project to proceed.
Construction is expected to begin later this year. When finished, a 12-month transition period will ensure the safe relocation of the specimens without compromising their scientific integrity.
The Government is investing $112.5m in the project over the next three years. It is projected to cost $155.4m overall. It previously received $42.9m through Budget 2022.
Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith said more than 2000 people were expected to be involved in the project in some way.
“Te Papa’s collection is a cornerstone of scientific research in biosecurity, biodiversity, and environmental science, supporting industries such as seafood, aquaculture, horticulture, agriculture and forestry both nationally and globally,” he said.
“It includes specimens dating back over 150 years, with the oldest being a hoki fish caught in Wellington Harbour in 1869. Alongside smaller samples stored in jars, the collection features large marine species such as sharks and a colossal squid, all preserved for scientific study.”