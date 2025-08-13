Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Te Papa’s new $155 million research centre to save at-risk collection

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Te Papa researcher Kerry Walton holds the tip of one of the longer tentacles of a colossal squid.

Te Papa researcher Kerry Walton holds the tip of one of the longer tentacles of a colossal squid.

A new $155 million facility described as “critical for New Zealand’s scientific future” will house more than 866,000 of Te Papa’s specimens that had faced possible disposal.

Te Papa will begin construction of a Biodiversity Research Centre in Trentham, Upper Hutt later this year, securing the future of some of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save