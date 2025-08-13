Te Papa researcher Kerry Walton holds the tip of one of the longer tentacles of a colossal squid.

A new $155 million facility described as “critical for New Zealand’s scientific future” will house more than 866,000 of Te Papa’s specimens that had faced possible disposal.

Te Papa will begin construction of a Biodiversity Research Centre in Trentham, Upper Hutt later this year, securing the future of some of New Zealand’s most significant natural history collections.

The Government-funded facility will replace an ageing and earthquake-prone storage building in Wellington which has housed the world’s largest collection of New Zealand and Southern Ocean fishes, among other specimens.

That building no longer met the requirements for a dangerous goods facility. The Herald earlier reported a briefing from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage said Te Papa would lose access to the collection without a new facility and might need to consider disposing of it with no other suitable storage space.

The national collection, referred to as the Spirit Collection, includes fish, invertebrates and reptiles, mostly stored in jars of alcohol and is more than 150 years old.