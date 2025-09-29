Advertisement
Shane Jones vs Environmental Protection Agency: CEO Allan Freeth on minister’s ‘threatening’ comments in fast-track feud

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Shane Jones is brushing off the fallout from his controversial "exterminate" comments about public servants.

The chief executive of the agency managing fast-track consents blasted “threatening” comments by Shane Jones after the Regional Development Minister vowed to “exterminate” any problems undermining the scheme.

And the chairman of the same organisation described Jones’ remarks as “unhelpful, unnecessary, unenlightened, and unacceptable coming from a minister of the

