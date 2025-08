“He appeared in court today and was remanded in custody, to reappear in the Hutt Valley District Court on August 14,” Detective Sergeant Martin Todd said in a statement.

Police have also seized a maroon-coloured Toyota MarkX station wagon, which Todd said would be forensically examined.

Police had earlier said a dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing at speed immediately after the shooting.

Anyone who saw this maroon station wagon on Sunday morning is being asked to contact police.

“We ask that anyone in or around the Hanson Grove area in Stokes Valley, the Sladden St area in Naenae, as well as Poole St in Taitā, between 7am and 10am on Sunday, August 3, review any CCTV or dashcam footage they have,” Todd said.

A visible police presence will remain in Stokes Valley as investigations continue.