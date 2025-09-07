Multiple infringement notices were issued for driver-licence breaches and for warrants of fitness or registrations either being expired or on hold. Several cars were also blue-stickered.
A blue sticker indicates that the correct ownership details for the vehicle have not been lodged with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). The driver or owner is given 24 hours to remedy the issue or the vehicle can be impounded.
Earlier this year, the Government announced that drivers who participate in street races will have their vehicles destroyed or forfeited in the majority of cases under new legislation.
Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the current penalties “aren’t strong enough to deter this appalling behaviour”.
He said police reporting found the frequency of anti-social road events was increasing and “enough is enough”.
“Kiwis are sick of seeing these idiot drivers putting everyone around them at risk, so we’re taking action through a range of much tougher penalties,” Bishop said.
The changes, which are expected to be introduced in Parliament this year, include establishing a presumptive sentence of vehicle destruction or forfeiture for those who flee police, for street racers, for those in intimidating convoys and for owners who fail to identify offending drivers.