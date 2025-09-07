The Front Page host, Chelsea Daniels, talks to Ryan Bridge about today's podcast on boy racers. Video / Herald NOW

Police crack down on Hutt Valley boy racers, impound two cars

Police have cracked down on boy racers in the Hutt Valley after about 100 cars met in Seaview last night.

Police were called to Tirangi Rd about 10.20pm, following reports that a large group of cars and drivers had gathered in the area.

“Police attended, observed the gathering and made inquiries, before the vehicles left the area,” police said in a statement.

“About 11.50pm, police received several reports of vehicles doing burnouts on Barnes Street in Seaview. Police established checkpoints in the area and every car taking part in the gathering was checked.”

As a result, two vehicles were impounded, one for sustained loss of traction and the second for disqualified driving.