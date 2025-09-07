Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police crack down on Hutt Valley boy racers, impound two cars

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Front Page host, Chelsea Daniels, talks to Ryan Bridge about today's podcast on boy racers. Video / Herald NOW

Police have cracked down on boy racers in the Hutt Valley after about 100 cars met in Seaview last night.

Police were called to Tirangi Rd about 10.20pm, following reports that a large group of cars and drivers had gathered in the area.

“Police attended, observed the gathering and made

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save