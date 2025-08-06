“Jonty was the type of person who made things better just by being there. We know when Jonty went on to Feilding High School he really shone and thrived, you were in your farming element, and your Fordell School community was so incredibly proud of you.”

The team at Fordell School, near Whanganui, remembered him for “showing what it means to care, to try, and to give your best”.

“Our wee school has been richer for having him as a student.”

He also attended Ōmakere School in Hawke’s Bay, which shared a post describing him as a “much-loved past student” who left a “lasting impression” on all who knew him.

Jonty Ryan was a member of the Feilding High School clay target team.

“Jonty began his journey with us at Ōmakere Playcentre, alongside friends who remain part of our school whānau today. He started school at Ōmakere as a 5-year-old, full of energy, curiosity, and a deep love for the outdoors. His years here, up until April 2019, were filled with laughter, muddy boots, and cherished friendships that still run deep in the hearts of many of our students. ”

His connection to the land and his love for rural life were clear from the start, the post said.

“The students of Ōmakere remember his special bond with his pet deer, his adventurous spirit that saw him building huts in the trees down at the beach, and his love for riding his horse. He had a sparkle in his eye when it came to duck shooting, hunting with his dad, or helping out on the farm. Nature was his playground, and he made the most of every moment outside.”

Jonty Ryan loved adventure and the outdoors, his former schools said.

Those who remember Jonty have shared fond memories of camping trips, Jonty and his friends jumping off the Aramoana Bridge, or simply talking about his latest hunting trip.

“Jonty brought people together through laughter, adventure, and friendship. The Ōmakere School community remembers a boy with a big heart, cheeky grin, and an unshakeable connection to the outdoors and the people he loved.

“Though his journey led him beyond Ōmakere, the memories of Jonty remain etched into the fabric of our school and the lives of those who laughed, learned, and played alongside him. He will always be part of the Ōmakere School story — one of our own, remembered with love, pride, and great affection.

“Moe mai rā, Jonty. You will always be remembered.”

Jonty was a member of the Feilding High School clay target team, which was organising a way for the group to acknowledge his death.

Jonty Ryan left a lasting impression on the communities he was a part of.

They intend to ask students to perform a managed volley or shot, firing one in unison to mark the 15-year-old’s death. They would also be holding a moment’s silence for him.

Jonty’s grandmother also posted on Facebook, saying her “special, special grandson” had the biggest heart and always had a smile on his face.

“He has joined the special sparkling stars in the sky,” she wrote.

A funeral notice said Jonty’s service will be held at the Feilding High School Hall on Saturday at 2pm.

“Our beloved son was tragically taken from us on 2nd August 2025, aged 15 years,” the notice said.

It described Jonty as an adored and treasured son, “best big brother anyone could ask for”, dearly loved grandson, a “most precious nephew” and the “most awesome cousin and friend”.

“We love you.”

The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.