One person has died after an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle on Foxton Beach in Horowhenua today. Photo / File

One person has died after an all-terrain vehicle crashed on Foxton Beach this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services rushed to the Horowhenua beach about 1.10pm today.

Two people were in the ATV at the time of the incident, the spokeswoman said.

One was killed and the other was uninjured.

The crash happened on the beach near the surf lifesaving club, with Hato Hone St John also attending the scene with one ambulance.