Updated

Pahīatua homicide: Search and rescue teams scour lake shorelines in hunt for Jeremy Robertson

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Search and rescue teams have hunted the shorelines and island of Rotorua's Blue and Green lakes for Jeremy Robertson after the death of a woman in Pahīatua.

Search and rescue teams are scouring two Rotorua lake shorelines amid a police hunt for a suspect in a homicide hundreds of kilometres away.

Jeremy Robertson has been on the run for a week, having allegedly taken a car from a property in Pahīatua where a woman was found dead

