Metlink train services on the Kāpiti line cancelled after vehicle hits bridge on SH1

NZ Herald
Quick Read

No trains are running between Porirua and Wellington. Photo / File

Commuters have been left stranded after a vehicle driving on SH1 hit a bridge, cancelling all train services between Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast.

A Metlink spokesperson said the incident happened around 7.25am when the vehicle hit the bridge crossing the state highway.

As a result, all train services on

