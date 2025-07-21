No trains are running between Porirua and Wellington. Photo / File

Metlink train services on the Kāpiti line cancelled after vehicle hits bridge on SH1

Commuters have been left stranded after a vehicle driving on SH1 hit a bridge, cancelling all train services between Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast.

A Metlink spokesperson said the incident happened around 7.25am when the vehicle hit the bridge crossing the state highway.

As a result, all train services on the Kāpiti Line are suspended between Porirua and Wellington. Passengers are being advised to expect significant delays.

The spokesperson said KiwiRail needs to inspect the bridge before services can start running again.