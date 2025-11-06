The damage to the building, which is expected to remain closed for some time, is being described as a “huge loss to the community”.

“A big thank you goes out to the people first on the scene who tried to help with garden hoses,” the post said.

A post from the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said the fire happened just a two-minute drive from the closed Hutt City Fire Station.

“Hutt City Station was critical in responding to Lower Hutt CBD, Alicetown, and the Western Hills. FENZ currently has no plan or confirmed solution for a replacement station,” the post said.

The station, which was closed in late 2021, is about 500 metres away from the scene of last night’s fire.

It served thousands of households on the western hills and west side of the Hutt river, but was shut due to issues with black mould, RNZ earlier reported.

The union’s Wellington secretary Kurt Walsh said since the closure of the station, existing stations are stretched.

Walsh claimed the remaining stations do not meet FENZ’s own response guideline of reaching structure fires 80% of the time within eight minutes.

“We’ve had enough of it as firefighters”, Walsh said. “I’m sure the people of Lower Hutt who pay their fire service levy for sufficient coverage that aren’t getting it anymore won’t be happy with this result, they just lost a community centre this morning.”

He is calling on FENZ to act immediately to reinstate a local station in the area.

“It’s extremely dangerous, a fire doubles in size every 30 seconds,” he said.

“If Hutt City was there and working and operating, they would have been there in six [minutes], that is a long time for a fire to develop and grow, and it’s just causing more damage and the people of Lower Hutt’s properties and lives are at significant risk due to this.”

New Lower Hutt Mayor Ken Laban told the Herald it was an “upsetting incident” for the community.

“I understand police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are treating the fire as suspicious, so it’s important they’re given the space to carry out their investigation,” Laban said.

“I’m thankful no one was hurt, and our thoughts are with everyone connected to the community centre.”

FENZ has been contacted for comment.