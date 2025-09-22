Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Loafers Lodge murder trial: Jury need to do ‘massive guesswork’ to agree with Crown, defence says

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Psychiatrist Dr Justin Barry-Walsh describes the moment the defendant told him he heard voices telling him to light the fatal fire. Video / Supplied

The man who lit a deadly fire that killed five people in a Wellington hostel was far more unwell than he appeared, his lawyer claims.

If a jury were to agree with the Crown that he started the blaze as a means to get into different accommodation they would be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save