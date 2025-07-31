Wellington’s Wētā FX (founded by Sir Peter Jackson and Richard Taylor) has won many awards for its work on films like Better Man, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Conclave.

Wellington’s Wētā FX (founded by Sir Peter Jackson and Richard Taylor) has won many awards for its work on films like Better Man, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Conclave.

Hundreds of jobs could be on the chopping block at Sir Peter Jackson’s Wellington-based visual effects and animation company Wētā FX.

The Herald has seen an internal memo from CEO Daniel Seah sent to staff yesterday titled “update on organisational changes”, which outlines plans for a restructure.

“These changes involved a proposed reduction in overhead support roles, primarily in Wellington, and we will work through a formal consultation process with these crew who are affected”, the memo said.

The cuts will impact staff working in department production, marketing, finance, facilities, T & C, T & R, IT, and central production.

“By the end of tomorrow, all crew in these departments will be informed of the proposed changes and how they can provide feedback”, it states.