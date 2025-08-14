The property’s most recent rating valuation is $18.9m.

Kāinga Ora said the extent of work needed to upgrade the building is “extremely high”.

The Dixon Street Flats have sat derelict for nearly a year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“After carefully considering the cost and complexities of continuing to use this historic building for social housing, we decided selling it would be the best course of action as it would open up opportunities for others to make use of the building.” Kāinga Ora deputy chief executive central Daniel Soughtton said.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop said the sale is “a good outcome for Wellington”.

Bishop revealed cost estimates for remediation and strengthening were costed at more than $125m, more than $1m per apartment.

“Instead of allowing the Dixon Street Flats to become another derelict Wellington eyesore, Taranaki Whānui Limited has purchased the property using their right of first refusal under their Treaty settlement. I look forward to seeing what they do with it,” Bishop said.

The iwi have the first right of refusal for Crown land in the area under the Port Nicholson Block Settlement.

The agency also noted the high ongoing cost for security on the building. Last year, it said it faced “significant challenges” with squatters and unauthorised entry, spending $124,012 on security guards between June 3 and August 18.

Last year, the agency would not confirm its plans for the site, but a Tenancy Tribunal document showed it was considering selling the property.

The Dixon Street Flats have always been used as social housing, being built in the 1940s as a part of the first Labour Government’s state housing programme. They were the second block of social housing apartments to ever be built in New Zealand, after the first were completed in Berhampore.

The building has the highest level of heritage protection, listed as a Category 1, and is not listed as earthquake-prone on MBIE’s earthquake-prone building register.

Heritage New Zealand describes the building as an “archetype of Modernist apartment blocks in New Zealand” that “marked a new era of domestic architecture”.

The Dixon St flats viewed from the intersection of Ghuznee and Willis Streets in 1943. Photo / Heritage New Zealand

Wellington City Heritage said when it was built, the project “was of a magnitude unprecedented in the history of domestic architecture in New Zealand and caused considerable excitement”.

When the building was boarded up last year, chairman of Inner-City Wellington, the local resident’s association, Reverend Stephen King urged Kāinga Ora to make progress on the site, saying leaving it vacant is “outrageous”.

“It’s a cornerstone to our inner city residential population”, King said at the time.

The nearby Gordon Wilson Flats were built in the same era as the Dixon Street Flats as part of the Government’s state housing programme. The 11-storey building is now owned by Victoria University and has sat empty on The Terrace for more than a decade.

The Gordon Wilson flats at 320 The Terrace, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bishop yesterday passed an amendment to the Resource Management Act to remove the protected heritage status of the Gordon Wilson flats making them eligible for demolition.

The university is currently working through a business case for the site, with the preference for building new purpose-built student accommodation.

Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.