Jobs on the line at Te Papa as national museum faces restructure

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Te Papa staff face job uncertainty after the museum announced plans for an organisational review and restructure. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jobs are on the chopping block at the country’s national museum with Te Papa Tongarewa today announcing a restructure to “ensure financial sustainability”.

Te Papa co-leaders chief executive Courtney Johnston and Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai announced in a statement it is “carrying out an organisational review proposed to restructure its

