Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Inside Wellington’s secret mayoral desk documents accidentally sold at dump

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Confidential Wellington City Council documents have ended up in the hands of the public after the council sold off the old mayoral desk at the city’s dump. Video / Mark Mitchell

“He leers and winks at me and constantly stares at my breasts,” said one confidential complaint alleging sexual harassment against a city councillor in the 1990s.

“I don’t have problems with women, domestically or otherwise ... in our house I have the last word, and it’s ‘yes dear’,” read an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save