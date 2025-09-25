Advertisement
Old Wellington mayoral office desk stuffed with secret files accidently sold to local man at dump

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Confidential Wellington City Council documents have ended up in the hands of the public after the council sold off the old mayoral desk at the city’s dump. Video / Mark Mitchell

Hundreds of pages of highly confidential Wellington City Council documents – including termination agreements, a sexual harassment claim, and staff pay details – ended up in the hands of a local man who bought an old mayoral office desk at a dump.

The council has launched an investigation and notified

