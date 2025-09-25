He paid $200 for it with plans to break it down and use the wood to build a bar.

When loading it on to his trailer, Morgan said his partner noticed papers printed as “confidential” poking out of locked drawers. “Oh, there are some documents in there hanging out the door,” she said.

He took it home and broke the locks to find hundreds of papers about former council employees.

“I thought, unbelievable, even though this goes back a number of years, these people are still living,” he said.

Raymond Morgan accidently obtained highly confidential Wellington City Council documents. Photo / Ethan Manera

He called the council to report it and follow up on a prior query about cycle lanes, but claims officials “didn’t really take much notice at all”.

“I said, ‘oh, you might want to get your arse into gear because I’ve just got hold of all these documents, quite legitimately, quite sensitive, confidential, but no one’s got back to me about’.

“She was too busy to answer because she had to go pick up her kids from holiday daycare or something like that.”

He then posted on a local ratepayers Facebook group asking what to do about it.

“I just find it absolutely amazing that they would not check to see what was in locked cupboards and drawers, especially when the documents were actually poking outside.

“It’s just about showing how incompetent these people are because yeah, they can’t even manage this stuff.”

Raymond Morgan bought the desk to break down and use the wood for a bar. Photo / Ethan Manera

When first contacted by the Herald about Morgan’s post, a council spokesman said officials did not believe it to be legitimate, saying it was likely social media “mischief”, and encouraged the Herald to come back when it had found evidence.

The Herald then tracked down Morgan, who provided our newsroom with the confidential cache.

The papers mostly date between 1988 and the early 2000s and contain information concerning the highest level of council leadership.

It includes anonymous letters from a whistle-blower detailing sexual harassment allegations against a former councillor, printed email correspondence about claims of abusive workplace behaviours, termination agreements, code of conduct complaints, information about employees’ pay, confidentiality agreements, private emails and highlighted newspaper clippings from media coverage of the council at the time.

One letter addressed to a then-mayor discusses pornography being accessed on a council computer by a person linked to a then-councillor.

The council has now said it is investigating the situation.

“We are taking the situation extremely seriously and are working with our legal and privacy staff – along with staff and contractors involved with the disposal of the Town Hall furniture – to understand what has happened,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“We will also endeavour to discuss the situation with the member of the public who is alleged to have found these documents.”

The council disputed suggestions from Morgan that officials didn’t appear to take his approach seriously.

Wilde, a former mayor from the time covered by the material and whose private correspondence is included in the documents, said she is outraged the files made their way into public hands.

“It’s an appalling breach of confidence that a council administration would let a bit of furniture go containing confidential documents,” she told the Herald.

She planned to contact the council demanding an explanation.

