Government confirms long‑promised Watts Peninsula reserve in Wellington

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka and Land Information Minister Chris Penk confirmed that after 14 years the 72 hectare site will transferred to DoC. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government has finally confirmed it will turn 72ha of “majestic” land on Wellington’s Watts Peninsula into a public reserve after 14 years of promises and stalled plans,

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka and Land Information Minister Chris Penk announced the decision at the peninsula today.

The land, regarded as

