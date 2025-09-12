Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington
Updated

Gold prospecting permit being considered next to Zealandia ecosanctuary

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Herald NOW speaks to Zealandia's Jo Ledington after the bodies of four weasels found inside the Wellington eco-sanctuary.

Wellington’s world-famous ecosanctuary Zealandia could soon be bordered by a minerals prospecting site, with applications being considered for gold exploration next door.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which is responsible for managing permits, has received an application for gold prospecting over 1.4sq km of land in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save