“Due to limited capacity, please seek alternative arrangements where possible,” the service alert states.
Photos supplied to the show police, fire, and ambulance crews at the scene and passengers disembarking from the rear of the train carriage.
Yesterday also saw delays on the Kāpiti line after a vehicle driving on SH1 hit a bridge over the motorway.
As a result, all train services on the Kāpiti Line were suspended between Porirua and Wellington.
