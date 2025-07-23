The passenger train hit a car on the Kāpiti line tracks this afternoon causing service delays.

Disruption to Wellington rail lines after train hits car that fell off back of truck

The passenger train hit a car on the Kāpiti line tracks this afternoon causing service delays.

A Wellington passenger train has crashed into a car which had fallen down a small bank on to the tracks this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Glenside north of the city about 1.05pm, a police spokeswoman said, after a car came off Middleton Rd onto the tracks.

“The sole occupant of the car received minor injuries and was assisted out of the car by members of the public before a train collided with the car” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

A witness who lives near the crash site told the Herald they “heard a big bang noise and looked outside”.

“The train hit the car” the witness said.