Paul treated Prendergast like any other member of the team and had an “innate” skill for working around his blindness.
Prendergast described how he would show up at the track and not know where the rest of the team was, only to hear Paul light-heartedly growl his name so he could find his way.
“He’d make a bit of a joke about it . . . it was those sorts of little things that just seem like nothing, but help a young person growing comfortable and build that sense of belonging.
“It’s times like this where the gravity of that and how much he has really impacted the trajectory of my life has really shone.
“He met me at my level. That’s what he did with everyone.”
Prendergast said he was lucky enough to have Paul as his coach through three Paralympic Games, including when he won a gold medal in the 800m T13 in Athens.
He has lived in the UK for the last 18 years and has spent much of his time working with schools and organisations to inspire young people with his story. He said much of his work was “fostered by Nev”.
Close friend Ben Ruthe said Prendergast was Paul’s greatest success, but in general Paul “created great men”.
“At times he was raw as hell, but somehow through the rawness, most of the people that he coached were actually quite refined. I don’t know how many head boys at Wellington College he coached. Pretty much everyone who was in the senior team ended up being prefects.
“He just kept creating leaders everywhere he went.”
“All the kids turned up, not just because of the sport but because of each other and because of him.”
He said Paul was “quite a funny guy” who would laugh at “the most obtuse kind of joke”, and had a great sense of humour.
Yip fondly remembered playing pranks on Paul, including gathering a group to surround a portaloo Paul was in and give it “a real good shaking”. He said Paul could never look at a portaloo the same way again.
He laughed while remembering how Paul would ferry students from school to the park for training, making them lie down in the bed of the ute whenever they were near a police car.
Yip described Paul as a “genuine, proper Kiwi bloke” who cared for people, showed “real generosity”, and made sure everybody got an opportunity to train if they wanted to.
Wellington College shared a post on Facebook remembering Paul’s time at the school. He began teaching there in 1986, covering physics, science, and physical education.
“His teaching career spanned over 30 years, which resulted in him teaching generations of WC students. Many fathers and their sons will have fond memories from Neville’s time as their teacher,” the post said.
“Beyond the classroom, Neville had a passion for athletics and was a talented coach in cross country and the annual McEvedy Shield athletics competition.
“Neville was a coach, mentor, and a father figure to many of our boys.
“He played an influential role in the development of athletes who went on to achieve honours nationally and internationally.”
Associate headmaster Phil Bergen told the Herald they were “devastated” to lose Paul, who he described as “one of life’s characters”.
“He didn’t take life too seriously . . . you never knew what you were going to get when you were talking to Nev. His topics could range from the latest coaching skills to talking about dark holes in the universe to sharemarket crashes. He had a really wide interest, but there was always a laugh.”
Paul was “such a dedicated athletics and cross-country coach” and “the driving force behind Wellington College’s success” in the annual McEvedy Shield athletics competition and the national cross-country champs.
His funeral will be held in the main hall at Wellington College on Sunday at 2pm. It will be officiated by former headmaster Roger Moses.
There will also be a 1km run at Wellington College at 4.30pm Saturday, open to all.
