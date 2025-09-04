Advertisement
Asbestos contamination in fire doors: Couple fear son won’t see his kids grow up

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A couple believe they’ve unknowingly signed their own death warrants by working with potentially asbestos-contaminated doors.

The pair, who wanted to remain anonymous, run a small business installing hardware into doors. They have had one worker quit after finding they’ve been drilling into doors that may contain the deadly fibre.

