Wellington City Council’s new sludge minimisation facility.
Wellington ratepayers will have to foot the bill for an eye-watering potential $83m budget blowout to the city’s first-of-its-kind under-construction sludge minimisation facility.
At a Wellington City Council briefing today, the details of the increase were laid bare with councillors told the current cost of the project has climbed tobetween $478m and $511m.
It is not the first time the cost has escalated. It was initially set to cost $200m, this climbed to $400m in 2022, before being raised again to a budgeted $428m in June 2023.
It works out to $6636 per Wellington household and was initially planned to be paid for fully by a targeted rate over a 30-year period. The council is now exploring other options for funding the extra cost, including by taking on further debt.
Wellington City Council’s chief infrastructure officer Jenny Chetwynd told councillors that between March and June this year the project’s financial reporting started showing the budget was likely to escalate, prompting a review.
Commissioning work, like testing equipment, operator training and resolving defects, was initially budgeted at $2.5m, and has now risen to $20m.
The council will next week need to vote on additional funding for the project.
What is the sludge minimisation facility?
At the end of 2022, Wellington City Council approved the construction of a new plant at Moa Point to treat sludge by thermal hydrolysis which acts like a pressure cooker.
Sewage sludge is a natural and unavoidable byproduct of the process of treating wastewater.
It has a high moisture content so it’s not easy to dispose of and can create a foul smell ifnot handled properly.
Each day, more than a million litres of sludge travels down a 9km pipeline from the city’s wastewater treatment plant at Moa Point to a dewatering plant at the Southern Landfill where it is partially dried.
This removes most of the water, leaving between 40 to 50 tonnes of sludge to be buried with landfill waste each day.
About 374,000 tonnes of sludge is processed at Moa Point annually - a quantity which is expected to increase as the population grows.
The council agreed to fund a cost increase of up to $147 million in 2023 - a situation the Deputy Mayor described at the time as a stalemate.
Chetwynd said because the sludge minimisation facility was being worked through at the same time as the Town Hall, it was difficult to implement lessons learned from that project to the sludge minimisation facility.
Asked by councillor Ray Chung if there is a “plan B” to not fund the project, Chetwynd said while it is an option for the council, it is contractually obligated to complete it and said there is already a significant sunk cost.
