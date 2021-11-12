Wellington Zoo shares adorable picture of new baby chimpanzee 

Mum and baby dozing in the sun. Photo / Wellington Zoo

Wellington Zoo has shared an adorable snap of its newest resident – a tiny baby chimpanzee.

The zoo posted the picture on Twitter this afternoon, showing mum Sally dozing in the sunshine with her new baby.

Born on November 1, the baby can be seen lying on its Mum's tummy basking in the sun.

It’s a hard life being a baby Chimpanzee 😴

To brighten up your Friday, we’re sharing this snap of Sally and her wee one enjoying a nap in the sun. pic.twitter.com/BibpOUTAau — Wellington Zoo (@WellingtonZoo) November 12, 2021

"To brighten up your Friday, we're sharing this snap of Sally and her wee one enjoying a nap in the sun," the Zoo captioned the snap.

A spokesperson for the Zoo told the Herald the baby does not yet have a name, as they have been unable to determine its sex.

We’re thrilled to announce that Sally the Chimpanzee has given birth to her baby! ❤

Mum and bubs are doing well so far and the rest of the community have welcomed the new addition with much excitement. pic.twitter.com/Fc1h6UQ36C — Wellington Zoo (@WellingtonZoo) November 1, 2021

"We will wait until at least then until we name the baby."

The baby is Sally's second born at the Zoo. Wellington Zoo is home to 10 chimpanzees - one of the largest chimpanzee groups in captivity in Australasia.