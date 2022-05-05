Police are hunting for the offender in a home invasion sexual assault in Wellington. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Police are hunting for the offender in a home invasion sexual assault in Wellington. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Police are on the hunt after a Wellington woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger who came into her home in the middle of the night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard told the Herald police were following strong lines of inquiry and believed they knew who the offender was after the "traumatic" incident on April 23 in the central suburb of Te Aro.

He confirmed the man had entered the woman's home without permission, though police did not believe the house was secured as there were no signs of forced entry.

Pritchard said police were keen to hear from anyone who was near Abel Smith St between midnight and 2.30am, or anyone who had any information which could assist their investigation.

They also wanted to hear from anyone who might have experienced similar offending in the Te Aro and Aro Valley area, "just in case there are some unknown victims".

They have not yet received other complaints of that nature.

He said police and family were supporting the victim.

"It's pretty traumatic to go through something like this . . . It's really frightening.

"We certainly feel for her and are absolutely committed to supporting her."

Police were "pretty focused on tracking this guy down and holding him to account".

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220423/9551, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Wellington has recently been grappling with city safety issues and people feeling unsafe when walking the streets at night.

In an unrelated incident on the same weekend of the sexual assault, a gang shooting on Dixon St left two people critically injured.

Seven people have been arrested in relation to the early morning shooting, which police believe is linked to a second shooting hours later in Tawa.

Last weekend, about 100 teenagers were reportedly involved a late-night street fight in Newtown.

About 35 officers were required to clear the area and one person was arrested for breach of the peace.

Local Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the teenagers were out of control and residents were scared for their safety.