The large street fight happened on Stoke St in Newtown before 11pm yesterday, according to police. Photo / NZME

The large street fight happened on Stoke St in Newtown before 11pm yesterday, according to police. Photo / NZME

About 100 teenagers were reportedly involved in a fight on a Wellington street late last night.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports of fighting on Stoke St in Newtown shortly before 11pm.

It was believed the teenagers were fighting in the street.

Some of the sizable group began throwing cans and other items at officers when they arrived.

About 35 officers were required to clear the area.

One person was arrested, for breach of the peace.

More to come