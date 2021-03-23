Wellington woman in hospital after serious assault in Berhampore

Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted in Berhampore. Photo / File

multimedia journalist at the Herald in Wellington

A woman hospitalised after a serious assault in Berhampore late last night is in a stable condition.

Police said they were called to an address on Rintoul St in Berhampore at 12.40am this morning after a reports of a serious assault.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported by a member of the public who was at a laundromat in the area.

Where the actual assault happened is still unclear.

The woman was taken to hospital last night with serious injuries.

Police said no arrests had been made at this stage.

Capital and Coast DHB said the patient was in the emergency department.