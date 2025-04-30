A 51-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of throwing a highly corrosive acid on a man late last night.
The alleged attacker, who wore a blue boiler suit and stood with her head bowed during the brief court appearance, will keep her name secret for now so the court can assess “complex mental health issues” at play.
Police were called to a Sim St address in Johnsonville at 11.10pm yesterday.
“The victim received acid burns to an arm and clothing, and was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.
“There were two hazmat trucks and a couple of other fire engines on the scene.”
George said he heard his name mentioned through the wall by a police officer and, not realising it was the police, went outside to yell over the fence: “Oi, who the bloody hell do you want you pricks?”
He then discovered “Oh crap it’s a cop.”
George said he didn’t manage to get any sleep last night.
He said fighting couples are common in the adjoining flats, noting the previous tenants were much the same.
Another neighbour across the street did not hear anything happening last night but said he tried to stay away from the house on the corner.