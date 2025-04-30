The alleged offender then fled the home before emergency services arrived, but was found at a Kipling St property about 1.50am.

She was taken into custody without incident.

According to court documents, the defendant intended to injure the complainant by throwing nitric acid at him.

Nitric acid, also known as aqua fortis and spirit of niter, is a highly corrosive mineral acid.

If inhaled, health risks include corrosion of mucous membranes, delayed pulmonary oedema, and even death. It can cause severe chemical burns if it comes in contact with skin.

The woman did not enter pleas to the charge when she appeared before Judge John Walker in the Wellington District Court today.

Her lawyer Julia Spiers told the court she had “complex mental health issues”.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested at a Kipling St address in Johnsonville after an incident involving acid in the early hours of April 30. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Judge John Walker granted the woman name suppression on mental health grounds and declined media applications to photograph the defendant.

She has been remanded in custody without plea until mid-May.

Sleepless night after ‘commotion’

A man named George who lives in the adjoining flat said a man and woman had moved in there about a month ago and had fought loudly from the first day.

“First day they moved in they were arguing, smashing windows,” said George, who has lived there for 15 years.

“At least it was on their side and not mine.”

He did not hear a fight last night but said he heard a commotion when emergency services arrived.

“I heard the cops banging on their door.

“There were two hazmat trucks and a couple of other fire engines on the scene.”

George said he heard his name mentioned through the wall by a police officer and, not realising it was the police, went outside to yell over the fence: “Oi, who the bloody hell do you want you pricks?”

He then discovered “Oh crap it’s a cop.”

George said he didn’t manage to get any sleep last night.

He said fighting couples are common in the adjoining flats, noting the previous tenants were much the same.

Another neighbour across the street did not hear anything happening last night but said he tried to stay away from the house on the corner.

He said he heard people at the house screaming about two or three times a week.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to Kipling St just after 1am to assist police.

They sent five fire trucks and four support vehicles to the scene.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing.