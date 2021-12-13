Wellington weather: Emergency management keeping a close eye on rivers as heavy rain drenches the capital

MetService National weather: December 13th - 16th.

The Wellington region, still saturated from heavy rain last week, is being drenched again as periods of intense rainfall strike from Feilding to the city centre.

MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes said some areas, like Feilding, have been inundated with rain causing flooding.

Flooding in Feilding 13 December. Photo / Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington Traffic Updates

"Quite a lot happened in a short period of time – there were heavy falls, thunderstorm activity in the area. In two hours 35mm of rain fell, and from yesterday afternoon to now there's been about 60mm – which has caused the flooding."

Hayes says it's not over yet – persistent rain will fall across the region through Tuesday and into Wednesday – although Wednesday may have some dry spells.

"It's looking like a rainy start to the week for the area and the whole North Island in general."

⛈⛈⛈



There's a risk of downpours over the North Island today https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd



Very warm, humid air is good fuel for thunderstorms. While they are unlikely to impact everyone it's worth checking the radar this afternoon/evening if heading out 👀 pic.twitter.com/uj2BMhzTnH — MetService (@MetService) December 13, 2021

Mark Duncan, the Wellington Civil Defence group controller says due to the heavy rain last week, which caused chaos across the capital, regional council flood control and civil defence are keeping a close eye on rivers.

"Especially Waikanae which is rising rapidly."

He says no rivers have risen to the point of alarm – yet. But he said that's no reason to relax.

"Anyone in the region should keep a close eye on things keep well away from streams and rivers and keep an eye on the roads.... to be safe we're asking people to stay away from rivers and streams because they can rise rapidly."

🌧️ A plume of tropical moisture will move into NZ on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall to the North Island and upper South Island.



🌧️ Event total rainfall may exceed 100 mm in some of these areas, bringing the risk for flooding, especially on Tue night and Wed. pic.twitter.com/oCJiWFGl5A — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 12, 2021

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said there hasn't been a huge amount of flooding across the Wellington region. He told the Herald they had responded to "a couple" of incidents in Kāpiti on Wednesday, but anticipated "a few more" call-outs closer to the city as the day goes on.

"As with everything, we'll just roll with the punches".