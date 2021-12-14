Wellington weather: Bad weather causes more flight disruptions as Auckland's border opens

Wellington Airport departures entrance. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Regional flights to and from Wellington Airport are still being disrupted due to a fault with the landing gear.

One of the antennae for the instrument landing system has been replaced but before it can be used, it needs a calibration flight. Weather conditions in Wellington have been so poor that this hasn't been possible – and as the capital woke to more rain on Wednesday, it looked like more delays for the airport.

It comes as Auckland's borders open for the first time since the most recent Delta lockdown.

"There are 17,900 seats scheduled at Wellington Airport and 17 return flights to Auckland, compared to two on Monday 13 December," a spokesperson for the airport told the Herald.

So far this morning four regional flights have been delayed or cancelled – down from 63 yesterday.

All jet flights are still operating as expected.

"The total number of disrupted flights today will depend on how quickly weather conditions improve, and when the Airway's issue is resolved."

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says he's hopeful it will clear up.

"We're feeling okay at the moment we have an approach sorted out so provided we can take that approach we're hoping the issue can be resolved by this afternoon."

But if the poor conditions continue more disruptions are likely.

Wednesday's weather outlook is looking wet again, with rain throughout the day and the possibility for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The start of Wellington's summer has been dismal, according to MetService meteorologist Peter Little.

He told the Herald on Tuesday there has only been four dry days in the month so far – and the region is getting just three hours of sunlight a day on average. The usual expectation is seven and a half hours.