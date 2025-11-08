Advertisement
Performer falls during Cirque du Soleil Auckland show

NZ Herald
A Cirque du Soleil performer was reportedly injured after falling at today's Cirque du Soleil show in Auckland. Photo / Alex Robertson Corteo.

One of the performers at Cirque du Soleil’s Auckland show today suffered a fall and had to be stretchered off.

The show at Spark Arena was stopped for around half an hour while medical staff attended to the injured performer, a member of the crowd told the Herald.

