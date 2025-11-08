Performer falls during Cirque du Soleil Auckland show

A Cirque du Soleil performer was reportedly injured after falling at today's Cirque du Soleil show in Auckland. Photo / Alex Robertson Corteo.

One of the performers at Cirque du Soleil’s Auckland show today suffered a fall and had to be stretchered off.

The show at Spark Arena was stopped for around half an hour while medical staff attended to the injured performer, a member of the crowd told the Herald.

They were taken out of the area on a stretcher, the Herald understands.

The crowd member said that screens covered the stage while the performer was receiving treatment.

Initially, they thought the medical staff could have been part of the show, but they “pretty quickly got the feeling it wasn’t.”